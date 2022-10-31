Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 179,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,230,886 shares.The stock last traded at 2.70 and had previously closed at 2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The company had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

