NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 250,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

