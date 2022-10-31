NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

