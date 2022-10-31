NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 199,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

