NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.03 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

