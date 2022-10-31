NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

