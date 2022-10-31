NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

