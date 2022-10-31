NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NEX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 3,516,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,582. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

