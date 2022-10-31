Nexum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $254,187.00 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $254,187.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

