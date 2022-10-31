Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 90,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,179,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,701 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 33.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 418,787 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

