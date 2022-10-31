Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

NCRBF stock remained flat at $27.12 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

