Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
NCRBF stock remained flat at $27.12 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.
About Nippon Carbon
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.