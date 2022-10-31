Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

