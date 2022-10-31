Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,838.0 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.