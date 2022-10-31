Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.90.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

