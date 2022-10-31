NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

NORMA Group stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOEJF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NORMA Group from €30.00 ($30.61) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Featured Articles

