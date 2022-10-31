North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.44.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,663. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$21.51.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,003,349.50. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$790,000. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 327,900 shares of company stock worth $4,878,274.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

