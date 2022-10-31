North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.44.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,663. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$21.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.