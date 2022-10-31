Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

