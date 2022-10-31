Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Short Interest Up 16.3% in October

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 36,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 20,375,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,807,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.