Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 7,144 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Novanta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $141.40. 191,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,634. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

