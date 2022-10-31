Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Thomas N. Secor Sells 550 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $141.40. 190,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,634. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

