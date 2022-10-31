NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

