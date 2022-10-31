NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

