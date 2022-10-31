NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

