Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.15. Novonix shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 300 shares.

Novonix Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

