NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.