NSUR COIN (NSUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,363.00

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $56,363.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.53 or 0.31420560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012272 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.