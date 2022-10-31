NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 64,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 357% compared to the average daily volume of 14,213 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 194.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NU by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442,106 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.