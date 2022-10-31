NuCypher (NU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.26 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $105.51 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.27 or 0.31942102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012475 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

