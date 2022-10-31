Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

NTR traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $84.67. 256,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

