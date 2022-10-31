Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 210 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

