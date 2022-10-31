Nvwm LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.