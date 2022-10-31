Nvwm LLC Has $375,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

