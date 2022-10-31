Nvwm LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

