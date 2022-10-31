Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.33.

ORLY opened at $836.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.77 and a 200 day moving average of $680.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $839.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

