Oasis Network Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $304.90 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.76 or 0.07674340 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06205609 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $29,626,407.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

