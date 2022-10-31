Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 6.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.13. 27,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,092,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
