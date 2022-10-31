Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 6.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.13. 27,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,092,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.