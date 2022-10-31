Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 4.8 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,104,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,419,044. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 158,800 shares of company stock valued at $724,352. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.