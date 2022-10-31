Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.10 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock remained flat at $15.27 during midday trading on Monday. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a P/E ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 1.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.