Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $267.00.

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $260.00.

10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $260.00.

10/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.

10/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.65. 40,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,307. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

