Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $267.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $260.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $260.00.
- 10/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.65. 40,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,307. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.04.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
