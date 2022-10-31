Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $20.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OSBC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.
About Old Second Bancorp
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.
