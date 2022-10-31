Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $20.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

