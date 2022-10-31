OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.