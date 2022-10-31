ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 414,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

