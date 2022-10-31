ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 414,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at ONE Gas
In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ONE Gas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.