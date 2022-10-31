OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OneSpan Stock Up 1.2 %
OSPN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,475. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.69. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
