onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

onsemi Stock Down 6.1 %

ON traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 386,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in onsemi by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in onsemi by 46.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 363,048 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in onsemi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

