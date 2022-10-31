onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Summit Insights cut onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.85.
Shares of ON stock traded down $5.40 on Monday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 872,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
