onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Summit Insights cut onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $5.40 on Monday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 872,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.