Ontology Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.89 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ontology has a total market cap of $197.93 million and $13.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.02 or 0.07758112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00094143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

