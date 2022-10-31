Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Orange by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orange by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Stock Down 0.1 %

About Orange

Orange stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.