O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $765.00 to $892.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $842.68 and last traded at $840.88, with a volume of 4195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $836.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.33.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.46. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

