OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

OrganiGram Trading Up 5.8 %

OGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $323.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of OrganiGram

About OrganiGram

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

