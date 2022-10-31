OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
OrganiGram Trading Up 5.8 %
OGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $323.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.97.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
