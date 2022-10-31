Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

Orvana Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.